Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has a full schedule of activities for young people from infants to teens, including arts, crafts, STEM, stories and more.
Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Call or visit the presenting branch for information or to sign up.
The program schedule through Oct. 10 follows.
- A free Art Class for Kids (grades K-3), featuring a Pumpkin Collage, is at 4 p.m. Monday at the South Point library (740-377-2288), 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ironton library (740-532-1124) and 4 p.m. Thursday, at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3390).
- Tweens (ages 9-12) are invited to make Jack-O-Lantern Jars and play Pumpkin Bowling at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Symmes Valley library (740-643-2086), 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Chesapeake library, 4 p.m. Wednesday at the South Point library and 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ironton library.
- Kids and their families are invited for Lego Club at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ironton library. The library supplies the Lego bricks. Kids supply their imaginations. Take plenty of pictures to preserve the creations because the Legos stay at the library.
- The Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5) weekly schedule is at 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
- Weekly Toddler Times for ages 18 months to 3 years are Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake library.
- Music in Motion is an interactive program for children ages 1 to 5 years and their caregivers. Register for the program by calling or visiting the presenting library. The schedule through Oct. 10 is: 4 p.m. Mondays at the Chesapeake library, 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ironton library and 11 a.m. Thursdays at the South Point library.
The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library, 317 Solida Road. Call 740-377-2288.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. In addition to programs mentioned above, Tuesday will be a busy day with programs for adults. The book discussion club will talk about “Between You and Me” by Susan Wiggs at 11 a.m. and the Crochet Club will meet at 2 p.m., both at the South Point library. Interested crafters are invited for Sewing and Quilting Club which meets from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..
All Briggs Library locations will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 for staff in-service training.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com.