The staff at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library are your ambassadors for Picture Book Month. Picture Book Month is an international initiative to encourage everyone to celebrate literacy with picture books during the month of November.
Many of us have fond memories of the picture books we read as children: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Where the Wild Things Are,” “Make Way for Ducklings,” the whimsical books by Dr. Seuss and more. These are the books we now read to our children and grandchildren. Reading picture books with children from a very young age is an important step toward getting them ready for school and community.
Although we all want our children to have picture books of their own and then read and reread their favorites, the library is a great source for even more picture books to explore for themselves and with their caregivers. Briggs Library card holders can also check out digital picture books through the library’s online services, Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla.
In addition to selecting books to check out and take home, young children and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, music, rhymes, games and crafts at all Briggs Library locations.
This weekly Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5) schedule is 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
Weekly Toddler Times for ages 18 months to 3 years are Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake library.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified.
Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. In addition to the programs mentioned above, upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Today at 2 p.m.: Bingo for Fun and Prizes (adults) at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9 to 12, make stickers and an edible cornucopia at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Chesapeake library
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Ironton library
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.: Children in grades K-3 paint a fall leaf at a free Art Lesson for Kids at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9 to 12, make stickers and an edible cornucopia at the Proctorville library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids at the Symmes Valley Library.
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9 to 12, make stickers and an edible cornucopia at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Ironton library
- Thursday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9 to 12, make stickers and an edible cornucopia at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.: Children in grades K-3 paint a fall leaf at a free Art Lesson for Kids at the Chesapeake library.
- Friday, Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9 to 12, make stickers and an edible cornucopia at the Chesapeake library.
All Briggs Lawrence County Public Library locations will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.