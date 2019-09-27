Briggs Lawrence County Public Library has added additional sessions of the free 90-minute ACT Prep Course it presented last May.
Presented by Kim Gaffney Corriher, the ACT Prep Course includes preparing for the test, taking advantage of how the test is organized, practice questions and how to access free practice questions online. The course will also discuss how to arrange accommodations for students with learning disabilities.
Two sessions will be offered next week: Monday, Sept. 30 at the Proctorville library and Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Chesapeake library. In November, South Point library will host a session on Tuesday, Nov. 12 and the Chesapeake library will have a second session on Thursday, Nov. 14. All sessions are from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Advance registration is required by visiting the presenting library or calling the Proctorville library at 740-886-6697, the Chesapeake library at 740-867-3390 or the South Point library at 740-377-2288.
The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library, 317 Solida Road. Call 740-377-2288 for information.
The Briggs Library fall schedule of weekly programs for young children and their caregivers follows.
The Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5) schedule is 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
Weekly Toddler Times for ages 18 months to 3 years are Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake library.
Music in Motion is an interactive program for children ages 1 to 5 years and their caregivers. Please register for the five-week program by calling or visiting the presenting library. The schedule through Oct. 10 is: 4 p.m. Mondays at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3390), 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ironton library (740-532-1124) and 11 a.m. Thursdays at the South Point library (740-377-2288).
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. For information, or to sign up for a program, call or visit the presenting library. In addition to programs mentioned above, the schedule for Sept. 27 through Oct. 4 is:
- Today at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) go on a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the Ironton library (740-532-1124).
- Monday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.: Adult Craft, TP Paper Pumpkins, at the South Point library (740-377-2288).
- Monday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m.: Teen Book Club at the Symmes Valley library (740-643-2086).
- Monday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.: STEM activities for kids ages 7 to 10 and their parents at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m.: Tween (ages 9-12) Jack-O-Lantern Jar Craft and Pumpkin Bowling at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.: Tween (ages 9-12) Jack-O-Lantern Jar Craft and Pumpkin Bowling at the Proctorville library (740-886-6697).
- Thursday, Oct. 3, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Friday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.: Bingo for Fun and Prizes (adults) at the Ironton library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.