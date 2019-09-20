By Courtesy of Tami Jones
Briggs Lawrence County Public Library
Collins Career Technical Center’s Health Professions Affinity Community Club (HPAC) and Briggs Lawrence County Public Library are partnering on a project to make hygiene and self-care items accessible to students.
The HPAC students decided to help out their fellow students by creating hygiene lockers for the school stocked with items students may need, but do not have access to. The club welcomes donations from a provided list that is available at all Briggs Library locations.
In addition to helping the club collect items for the hygiene lockers, Briggs Library will credit $1 per donated item toward any outstanding fines (up to $5) patrons who donate at the library may have. Contact your local Briggs Library location for details.
The Briggs Library fall schedule of weekly programs for young children and their caregivers follows.
The Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5) schedule is 11 a.m. Mondays at Ironton, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
Weekly Toddler Times for ages 18 months to 3 years are Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake library.
Music in Motion is an interactive program for children ages 1 to 5 years and their caregivers. Please register for the five-week program by calling or visiting the presenting library. The schedule through Oct. 10 is: 4 p.m. Mondays at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3390), 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ironton library (740-532-1124) and 11 a.m. Thursdays at the South Point library (740-377-2288).
The annual Book, Bake and White Elephant Sale, sponsored by the South Point Friends of the Library, will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Point library, 317 Solida Road. Call 740-377-2288 for information.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. For information, or to sign up for a program, call or visit the presenting library. In addition to programs mentioned above, the schedule for Sept. 20 through Sept. 27 is:
- Today at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) go on a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the Chesapeake library (740-867-3390).
- Monday, Sept. 23 at at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) go on a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the Symmes Valley library (740-643-2086).
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library (740-377-2288).
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) go on a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the Proctorville library (740-886-6697).
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.: Adult Painting Class (apple picking basket) at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.: Bingo for Fun and Prizes (adults) at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) go on a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.: STEM activities for kids ages 7 to 10 and their parents at the Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.: Teen Book Club at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m.: Briggs Library Board of Trustees meeting at the Ironton library (740-532-1124).
- Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m.: Spanish for Kids at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.: Art Class (fall apples) for Kids in grades K-3rd at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.: Teen Book Club at the Proctorville library.
- Friday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.: Teens (ages 13-17) go on a Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt at the Ironton library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.