The Ironton Friends of the Library will present the sixth annual Octoberfest Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Ironton branch of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. The fair will feature local artisans exhibiting a variety of handcrafted items. Admission is free. For information, call 740-532-1124.
The weekly Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5) schedule is 11 a.m. Mondays at the Ironton library, 11 a.m. Tuesdays at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesdays at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursdays at Chesapeake and 3 p.m. Thursdays at Symmes Valley.
Weekly Toddler Times for ages 18 months to 3 years are Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake library.
Teens and tweens are invited to a Reading Rampage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Ironton library.
Students, ages 10 to 17, can hang out at the library and read the books of their choice. There will be snacks, beverages and pizza for lunch. Attendants will also receive a ticket for a prize drawing for every hour they read. Participants may bring a blanket and pillows for comfort. For information call 740-532-1124.
Briggs Library will be participating in Ironton’s Wizardfest again this year. Open to all ages, Wizardfest is scheduled in downtown Ironton for Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10.
Everyone’s invited to enter a drawing to win a Harry Potter Prize Pack from Briggs Library when they check out a library item any time in the month of October.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. In addition to the weekly children’s programs mentioned above, items on next week’s schedule follow.
- Monday, Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m.: Teens, ages 13 to 17, have a Scary Story Read-Aloud at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.: Art Class for Kids (K-3rd grade) paint a Halloween Cat at the South Point library.
- Monday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.: Teen Book Club (ages 13 to 17) talks about the October challenge to read a book later made into a movie or TV show at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.: Teens, ages 13 to 17, have a Scary Story Read-Aloud at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.: Adult Painting Class paints a vintage pumpkin truck at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.: Teens, ages 13 to 17, have a Scary Story Read-Aloud at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m.: Briggs Library Board of Trustees meets at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.: Art Class for Kids (K-3rd grade) paint a Halloween Cat at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.: Teens, ages 13 to 17, have a Scary Story Read-Aloud at the Ironton library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit the website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.