Starting Jan. 1, Lawrence County, Ohio residents who want to try streaming movies or music, but do not have a credit card or library card, are invited to try Briggs Lawrence County Public Library’s digital service, Hoopla.
Through the program called HooplaEngage, any county resident who creates a Hoopla account naming Briggs Library as his or her local library, can borrow up to three items. All they need to sign up is an email address. During the trial, they will not need a library card number to use the account.
After trying Hoopla, all someone needs to continue borrowing free digital items is to apply for and receive a Briggs Library card. Anyone who tries Hoopla and gets a card in January will be put in a drawing for prizes including an Amazon Fire Stick.
To get started with Hoopla, visit the library’s website at www.briggslibrary.com and click Hoopla, or search Hoopla from the app store of your favorite device. Call any Briggs Library location for more information.
All Briggs Library locations will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31, on New Year’s Eve, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, on New Year’s Day. The Ironton and South Point libraries will close at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. The Symmes Valley library will be closed through Friday, Jan. 3. It will resume regular hours at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Thursday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9-12, make Snow Slime at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
- Monday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9-12, make Snow Slime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9-12, make Snow Slime at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.: Lego Club at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9-12, make Snow Slime at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1-5 and their caregivers at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Jan. 9 at 4 p.m.: Tweens, ages 9-12, make Snow Slime at the Proctorville library.
Visit the library’s web site, www.briggslibrary.com, and click on the calendar for up-to-date information.