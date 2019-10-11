IRONTON — Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will be participating in Ironton’s Wizardfest again this year. Open to all ages, Wizardfest is scheduled in downtown Ironton for Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10.
To get everyone excited for the event, Briggs Library is taking entries for a drawing for a Harry Potter Prize Pack during the month of October. The prize pack includes hardcover editions of all seven of the Harry Potter novels, a Harry Potter plush toy, a coloring book, cook book, craft book and a Golden Snitch key ring.
Anyone may enter by checking out an item at our local Briggs Library and filling out an entry form. There will only be one winner and entries must be received by Oct. 31. For information, call your local Briggs Library.
All Briggs Library locations will be closed Monday for staff in-service training. We apologize for any inconvenience to our patrons.
The Ironton Friends of the Library will present the sixth annual Octoberfest Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ironton branch of Briggs Library. The fair will feature local artisans exhibiting a variety of handcrafted items. Admission is free. For information, call 740-532-1124.
This week’s Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5) schedule is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Proctorville, 11 a.m. Wednesday at South Point, 11 a.m. Thursday at Chesapeake and 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Symmes Valley. Weekly Toddler Times for ages 18 months to 3 years are Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the Ironton library and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake library.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. In addition to the weekly children’s programs mentioned above, items on next week’s schedule follow.
- Saturday at noon: Pumpkin Carving Party, South Point library.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club, South Point library.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.: Art Class for Kids (K-3rd grade), paint a Halloween Cat, Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for ages 10 to 17, Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m.: Ironton Friends of the Library meeting, Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m.: Book discussion of “Dear Mrs. Bird” by A. J. Pearce, Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m.: Halloween STEM activities for kids (K-3rd grade), Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.: Art Class for Kids (K-3rd grade) paint a Halloween Cat, Ironton library.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.: Teens, ages 13 to 17, have a Scary Story Read-Aloud, Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.: Book discussion of “Little Mercies” by Heather Gudenkauf, Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club, Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for ages 10 to 17, Ironton library.
- Friday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.: Pumpkin Carving Party, South Point library.
- Friday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.: Adults make “Easter Egg” Acorns, Proctorville library.