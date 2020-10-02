IRONTON, Ohio — Briggs Lawrence County Public Library will receive 40 Wi-Fi hotspots that patrons will be able to check out just like library books to help with remote learning, telehealth, remote work and other services.
“We know that lack of access to the internet is a barrier for so many people who call Lawrence County home, and we are thrilled by the opportunity to establish a hotspot lending program,” Briggs Lawrence County Public Library Director Joe Jenkins said in a news release. “As soon as the Wi-Fi hotspots have been received and processed for check out, we will notify the community on our website and Facebook page.”
The devices are being provided by the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, through a partnership with Facebook and T-Mobile, according to a news release from the foundation. In total, the partnership will provide 240 hotspots to library systems in Appalachian Ohio.
“The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is helping to fill a critical need for people in Southeast Ohio who have been left behind when it comes to connecting to reliable, high-speed internet,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said in the release. “The governor and I are grateful to Facebook and T-Mobile for helping to make these efforts possible and for being a part of the solution we all continue to work toward of ensuring every Ohioan can access the modern education system, modern economy, and modern health care system through broadband internet.”
FAO, Facebook and T-Mobile will each contribute to libraries and schools in the region to help support their work to address gaps in connectivity throughout Appalachian Ohio’s communities.
“The children and families of Appalachian Ohio face a true barrier to education, accessing telehealth options, and connecting digitally to the opportunities that will help them thrive,” said the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s President & CEO, Cara Dingus Brook. “We are grateful to work with Facebook and T-Mobile to help Appalachian Ohio bridge this digital divide as internet access continues to be especially critical.”
FAO will also deploy Wi-Fi access points to school districts across the region based on the need for devices. As districts offer remote or hybrid learning, or prepare for the possibility of a return to remote learning, these access points will provide more options for students without reliable internet connections while also enhancing connectivity within school buildings.
As part of this program, Facebook is donating access point technology and hotspots for schools and libraries across Appalachian Ohio and six months of unlimited data service on T-Mobile’s network for that technology. Through its EmpowerED program, T-Mobile will supply another six months of unlimited data service on their wireless network and customer support for the hotspots and access points.
To learn more about this initiative or to support the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, call 740-753-1111 or visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.