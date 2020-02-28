Start learning a foreign language with the help of Transparent Languages, a digital resource provided to Briggs Lawrence County Public Library through the Ohio Web Library (OWL).
From Afrikaans to Zulu, Transparent Languages offers almost 150 languages that include regional dialects of Spanish, Arabic, Chinese and other popular languages. There are also special Kidspeak programs for younger learners.
The program includes short, self-paced lessons including vocabulary, listening and pronunciation. The interactive courses can be followed on a desktop or laptop computer (a headset with a microphone is recommended) or mobile device by downloading an app.
Visit the library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com and click the Ohio Web Library button on the right hand side of the home screen to get started. Transparent Languages is available under the Continuous Learning category. Follow the prompts to create an account.
For most users, an account can be created from any computer that can be verified as being in the state of Ohio. Users outside the state require an Ohio library card. For information, contact your local Briggs Library branch.
Getting books in the hands of young children to improve literacy is a goal of educators, legislators and agencies including Briggs Library.
Toward this goal, Briggs Library is partnering with the Ohio Imagination Library to provide free books to all children in Lawrence County between the ages of one and five years old.
Applications for the program are available at all Briggs Library locations.
The public is invited to any Briggs Lawrence County Public Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified.
Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library.
Upcoming items on the schedule are as follows:
- Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
- Monday, March 2 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, March 2 at 3 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9-12) make a washer necklace at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, March 3 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, March 3 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9-12) make a washer necklace at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, March 4 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, March at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9-12) make a washer necklace at the South Point library.
- Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, March 5 at 2 p.m.: Free Adult Spanish Class at the South Point library.
- Thursday, March 5 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Friday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
- Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m.: Adults play “Bingo for Fun and Prizes” at the Ironton library.
- Friday, March 6 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9-12) make a washer necklace at the Ironton library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.