Briggs Lawrence County Public Library invites everyone to help others while helping themselves by donating to the library’s annual Mitten Tree campaign. With a donation of new (or new, hand-made) mittens, gloves, hats, scarves or socks, library patrons may ask to have their outstanding fines on returned overdue items waived.
For each item donated, $1 in outstanding library fines, up to a maximum of $5, will be waived. Donations of new mittens, gloves, scarves or hats for people of all ages are accepted. All overdue items must have been returned and charges for lost or damaged items cannot be waived. The Mitten Tree campaign runs from Monday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 14.
“For whatever reason, library patrons may have unpaid fines on returned overdue items that prevent them from using their library cards,” Library Director Joe Jenkins said. “Donations to our Mitten Trees allow these patrons to help others by helping themselves. When we waive their outstanding fines, they can once again check out books or movies. The five Briggs Library locations use the donated items to decorate Christmas trees in the library and then when the promotion is over, local charities receive the bounty of their donations,” Jenkins said.
“Even if you don’t owe fines, your donations will be gratefully accepted. Many of the items used to decorate the trees are from patrons who just want to contribute,” Jenkins added.
The library will not be accepting donations of food this year.
For complete details, call or visit your local Briggs Library location.
Crafts at the library
Briggs Lawrence County Public Library offers crafts and activities for all ages during the first week of December.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Monday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.: Adults use pizza pans and craft paint to make holiday door hangers at the South Point library.
- Monday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m.: Teens and Tweens (ages 9-17) decorate Christmas ornaments at the Symmes Valley library.
- Monday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Chesapeake library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.: Kids (K-3) make Christmas ornaments and play holiday games at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.: Teens and Tweens (ages 9-17) decorate Christmas ornaments at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.: Adults use pizza pans and craft paint to make holiday door hangers at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.: Teens and Tweens (ages 9-17) decorate Christmas ornaments at the Ironton library.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.: Music in Motion for ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.: Adults use pizza pans and craft paint to make holiday door hangers at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.: Teens and Tweens (ages 9-17) decorate Christmas ornaments at the Proctorville library.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m.: Kids (K-3) make Christmas ornaments and play holiday games at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.: Crochet Club at the Proctorville library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.