Brothers Logan Vance and Bryce Vance, both students at Fairland West Elementary, celebrate delivering over 200,000 aluminum pop tabs for their school’s service project, which raises money for the Huntington Ronald McDonald House.
PROCTORVILLE — Two brothers at Fairland West Elementary School donated over 200,000 aluminum pop tabs to benefit the school’s service project.
The school has a longstanding project of collecting pop tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington. Logan Vance and Bryce Vance brought in 100,000 tabs each this week. Earlier in the year each boy donated 66,750 pop tabs. Altogether, the brothers have donated 333,500 pop tabs.
Louetta Jimison, a retired Fairland Elementary teacher, coordinates the project for the school. The Ronald McDonald House takes the pop tabs to a metal recycling business locally where they are reimbursed for the aluminum.
There are approximately 1,400 pop tabs in a pound. The Vance brothers have collected over 238 pounds of aluminum to benefit the children and families who stay at the local Ronald McDonald House.
Fairland West has been collecting pop tabs since 2003.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.