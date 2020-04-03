RIO GRANDE, Ohio — In response to recent developments concerning the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus, the Buckeye Rural Rio Grande and Linville offices will be closed to the public until further notice, according to a news release.
Buckeye Rural will continue to accept phone calls and provide service to members via the drive-thru window. Face-to-face meetings will be on an as-needed basis and by appointment when possible.
“We are taking this temporary action in an effort to protect the health of our members, employees and community by limiting possible exposure to the virus,” Tonda Meadows, general manager, said in a news release. “Our operations personnel will continue to keep the power system operating reliably. We do not anticipate any power interruptions as a result of the pandemic.”
Buckeye REC recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic could result in unexpected financial hardships for members. To help relieve some of those concerns, the cooperative is temporarily suspending disconnects due to non-payment. However, the balance will still be the responsibility of the customers.
Buckeye Rural, along with health officials, remind you that there are simple but effective steps you can take to protect you and your family and reduce the spread of disease, including proper hand washing, avoiding close contact with others and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
The cooperative has even created a hand-washing graphic set to the song “Wichita Lineman,” via washyourlyrics.com, and shared it on Facebook.
“We will continue to evaluate the situation and provide updates in the coming days,” Meadows said in the release. Visit buckeyerec.coop or Facebook account or call the office at 800-231-2732.
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was incorporated on Sept. 3, 1938, in Gallipolis, Ohio, as a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative. For more than 80 years, Buckeye REC has provided electricity to nearly 19,000 homes, farms, and businesses in parts of nine counties in the southeastern area of Ohio. The co-op headquarters is at 4848 St. Rt. 325 South outside of Rio Grande.