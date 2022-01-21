IRONTON –– JobsOhio recently announced record project and job creation results for 2021. As the regional JobsOhio network partner, Ohio Southeast Economic Development also experienced near-record results last year, assisting 46 company expansions and new locations in 2021. Those companies will create 1,340 new, quality jobs and invest over $352 million in fixed assets, according to a news release.
OhioSE is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Over the past decade, the organization has built a team of 12 dedicated professionals, developed a brand, supported over 270 projects that have or will create over 9,000 jobs, invested over $42 million of JobsOhio funds in 19 speculative site and building development and redevelopment projects, and helped to lay a foundation for future business growth in the region.
“Because we are part of a broader regional team of economic development partnerships, we extend our sincere appreciation to all of our partners working to make our region economically stronger,” OhioSE President Mike Jacoby said in the release.
“But the numbers only tell part of the story,” Jacoby continued. “I have worked in economic development in Ohio for 28 years and experienced economic development strategies and implementation under five different governors. Never in my career have companies, communities, and economic development professionals in Ohio had access to so many different tools and programs.”
The JobsOhio model under the leadership of the DeWine-Husted Administration and President J.P Nauseef is not only capitalizing and winning corporate project opportunities in the top ten sectors that drive Ohio’s economy, but the model is also building for an even better and stronger future economy. JobsOhio’s strategic investments in innovation districts, fast-growth company funding through a growth capital fund, talent development programs, support for transformational downtown mixed-use property redevelopment, targeted assistance to small business in distressed areas or with disadvantaged ownership and investments to leverage speculative site and building development will pay big dividends for Ohio, according to the release.
Here in southern and eastern Ohio, OhioSE has partnered with JobsOhio and others to lay a foundation for growth. Below is a summary of activities beyond the corporate expansion and new location projects mentioned above. In 2021, OhioSE:
- Awarded the last of the $15-million JobsOhio-OhioSE Sites Initiative funding for the development of two industrial parks in distressed rural counties.
Offered five projects JobsOhio Ohio Site Inventory grants and loans for speculative site and building projects.
A development that will be much more visible in the coming months is the build out of a board of regional business leaders by OhioSE’s parent organization: the Appalachian Partnership Inc. API, under the leadership of CEO Dr. Glenda Bumgarner, is assembling a group of CEOs that can present a united voice for the region’s business community.
“Metro areas have done this very effectively for years in Ohio,” Jacoby said in the release. “While mostly rural, when our 25 counties unite, we have over 1 million people. By working together, we can be influential, too.”
OhioSE is aware that our region still lags the rest of the state in most any measure of economic health, said Jacoby. “Bluntly, we still have a lot of work to do! But never before has the region had access to so many resources or been better organized to act as a competing ‘region.’ I am convinced we are on the right path and the trajectory is only up.”