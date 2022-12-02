IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
BURGLARY: A 47-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone broke into his home and stole several televisions, $1,400 in cash and some coins. The items were valued at $8,000.
ARSON: Responding to a call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Ethan R. Anderson, 25, of Ohio 243, Ironton, on a charge of arson and transported him to jail.
BURGLARY: An 84-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone stole two televisions valued at $600.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 67-year-old Pedro area man reported someone stole his 1989 Honda Accord valued at $2,000.
FIREARM THEFT: A 62-year-old South Carolina man reported last week that someone stole a .357 model revolver valued at $600.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 69-year-old West Virginia woman reported earlier this week that someone stole two propane tanks and a battery from a trailer she owns. The items were valued at $500.
THEFT: A 66-year-old Perry Township man reported last week that someone stole tools and several gas cans at a building he owns. The items were valued at $1,500.
THEFT: A Greenup, Kentucky, man was arrested on a shoplifting charge at Wal-Mart in Fayette Township earlier this week. He was charged with theft and resisting arrest.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 20-year-old Ironton area man and a 20-year-old South Point area woman on charges of domestic violence and transported them to jail.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.