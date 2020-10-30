Essential reporting in volatile times.

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

BURGLARY: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Robert A. Stevens, 42, of Beaver, Ohio, on a charge of burglary and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail.

BURGLARY: A Pedro area woman reported last week that someone threw a brick through the front door of her residence and rummaged through several rooms, but no items initially were reported stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT: An 88-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that someone stole a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox valued at $4,800.

VEHICLE THEFT: An 18-year-old Elizabeth Township resident reported earlier this month that someone stole a 2005 Ford Mustang valued at $3,000.

THEFT: A 52-year-old Kentucky man reported the theft of tools valued at $1,500 from the Lowe’s parking lot in Fayette Township last week.

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: A Proctorville area resident reported earlier this month that someone came onto his property and shot his dog.

