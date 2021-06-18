The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

HAVING WEAPONS WHILE INTOXICATED: A sheriff’s deputy earlier this month arrested a 41-year-old Kitts Hill area man on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and using weapons while intoxicated and transported him to jail.

GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: The aunt of a 9-year-old girl said a relative videotaped and photographed the child while she was taking a bath last week.

BURGLARY: A 62-year-old Crown City area man reported last week that someone broke into his home and stole a new, stainless-steel kitchen range.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy administered Narcan to a 36-year-old South Point man who admitted taking a substance containing meth and heroin. The man was transported to a Huntington hospital. The man’s girlfriend said he shoved her and kicked her in the back and head.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic violence call earlier this month, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 26-year-old South Point area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 34-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that her boyfriend trashed the house and kicked in a door when they didn’t have what he wanted to eat. She said the man grabbed her by the arm, leaving a bruise. The man left before authorities arrived.

