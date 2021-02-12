The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 46-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone broke into his residence and stole tools, a sound bar, a hard drive, miscellaneous hunting knives, a battery charger and other items. The items were valued at $1,200.
DRUG ARREST: Responding to a shoplifting charge, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kimberly M. Moore, 41, of the 900 block of Harrison Street, Ashland, on charges of possession of drugs and misdemeanor theft and transported her to jail.
DRUG ARREST: Responding to a shoplifting charge last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Dakota W. Potter, 29, of West New Buckley Road, Ashland, on charges of possession of meth, possession of heroin, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported her to jail.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: A 29-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week his brother threatened him with a knife. The reported assailant left the home before authorities arrived.
THEFT: A 30-year-old Chesapeake area man reported last week that an acquaintance took $1,500 in cash from him.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy last week arrested a 35-year-old Willow Wood woman on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported her to jail.