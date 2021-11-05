IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY: A 64-year-old Proctorville area man reported last week that someone broke into his residence and stole his checkbook.
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL: An emergency medical technician treating a woman who had overdosed at the Grandview parking lot was kicked. The EMT had to administer Narcan, and the woman was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 63-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that someone stole her 2012 Jeep.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 49-year-old Coal Grove woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence and illegal manufacture of drugs (marijuana) last week and transported to jail.
THEFT: An employee at Family Dollar in South Point told authorities that a man stole $1,044 worth of Pokeman cards and ran out of the store.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: An 18-year-old Pedro area woman reported last week that her boyfriend punched her in the face, choked her and spit in her face and shoved her to the ground.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 38-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that someone broke into a storage unit and stole a pressure washer valued at $650.
THEFT: Two people were arrested and transported to jail on misdemeanor theft charges for shoplifting at Walmart. Arrested were a 25-year-old Lucasville, Ohio, area man and a 39-year-old Nelsonville, Ohio, area man.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: A 41-year-old Chesapeake area man was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and was transported to jail.
THEFT: A Chesapeake area man reported last month that someone stole a catalytic converter valued at $1,000 from his recreational vehicle.
