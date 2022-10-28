IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kelly G. Doss, 31, of State Street, Proctorville, on charges of burglary, two counts of violation of a protection order and resisting arrest. Doss was transported to jail.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Steven Craig Carte, 61, who is homeless, on charges of possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 32-year-old Proctorville man and a 23-year-old Proctorville woman on charges of domestic violence and transported them to jail.
THEFT OF A FIREARM: An Ironton area woman reported last week that someone stole a shotgun and a .22-caliber pistol. The guns were valued at $400.
ASSAULT: A 25-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week she was assaulted by two people after she started dating one of their ex-boyfriends.
