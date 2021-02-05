The following information was compiled from Lawrence County sheriff’s office reports:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY: A Crown City area woman reported last week that someone entered an attached garage at her father’s house and stole a pressure washer while she was there.
FIREARM THEFT: A South Point area man reported last week that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson valued at $300.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Responding to a call, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Kevin T. Donley, 21, of Private Drive 10372, Kitts Hill, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and transported him to jail.
CONVEYANCE OF DRUGS: A deputy jailer found several plastic baggies on an Ironton area man being booked into the jail on charges of falsification and trespassing. The material in one of the baggies field tested for meth.
STOLEN VEHICLE: A 67-year-old South Point area man reported last week that his 2014 Ford Escape valued at $8,000 was stolen and wrecked.
IDENTITY THEFT: Several people filed reports last week that they received a 1099 from Ohio saying they filed for unemployment and they told authorities they never filed.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call, a sheriff’s deputy talked to a 24-year-old Chesapeake area woman who said her boyfriend hit her in the face and held her down. The man left before authorities arrived.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 27-year-old South Point area woman reported last week that her ex-husband dragged her around by her hair. She was able to get away and call for help, but he left before authorities arrived.