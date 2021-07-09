The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 19-year-old Oak Hill area man reported earlier this week that someone broke into his residence and stole a DVD collection and health care products.
DRUG POSSESSION: A woman being booked into the Lawrence County Jail last week was charged with conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of drugs. Evelyn M. Caplinger, 48, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was charged in the case.
DRUG POSSESSION: Beverly C. Reed, 49, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, was charged with possession of drugs and conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility earlier this week.
ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE: A woman being booked into the jail on a probation violation earlier this week was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. Up to seven counts could be filed in the case.
OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE: Responding to a call earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies arrested Beverly C. Reed, 48, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, on a felony charge of obstructing justice. Her boyfriend, John P. Blair, 42, of the same address, was charged with obstructing justice and resisting arrest. Both were transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Ronald Eugene Crank, 54, of Private Drive 7812, South Point, on a felony vandalism charge for driving his vehicle into a mobile home and a misdemeanor charge of domestic and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jonathan Harris, 32, of Layne Street, Coal Grove, on a felony charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 30-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. A woman said he shoved her and tried to force his way into her home before she called authorities.