The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

BURGLARY: A 19-year-old Oak Hill area man reported earlier this week that someone broke into his residence and stole a DVD collection and health care products.

DRUG POSSESSION: A woman being booked into the Lawrence County Jail last week was charged with conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of drugs. Evelyn M. Caplinger, 48, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was charged in the case.

DRUG POSSESSION: Beverly C. Reed, 49, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, was charged with possession of drugs and conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility earlier this week.

ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE: A woman being booked into the jail on a probation violation earlier this week was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. Up to seven counts could be filed in the case.

OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE: Responding to a call earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies arrested Beverly C. Reed, 48, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, on a felony charge of obstructing justice. Her boyfriend, John P. Blair, 42, of the same address, was charged with obstructing justice and resisting arrest. Both were transported to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Ronald Eugene Crank, 54, of Private Drive 7812, South Point, on a felony vandalism charge for driving his vehicle into a mobile home and a misdemeanor charge of domestic and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Jonathan Harris, 32, of Layne Street, Coal Grove, on a felony charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 30-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail. A woman said he shoved her and tried to force his way into her home before she called authorities.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.