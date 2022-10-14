IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A Coal Grove area woman reported that a man entered her home when she and her granddaughter were inside and she called authorities.
BURGLARY: A 57-year-old Proctorville area man reported earlier this week that someone broke into his home and stole several ham radios, several TVs, a .22-caliber rifle, a Dell computer and a diamond ring.
BURGLARY: A 36-year-old Ohio man reported last week that someone broke into his camper and stole two televisions, a water heater, a DVD player and 40 discs and damaged his travel hitch. Damages were estimated at $4,500.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A 43-year-old Ironton area woman reported last month that someone broke into her garage and stole items valued at $7,500 at her home that had been damaged in a fire.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A 68-year-old Proctorville area man reported earlier this week that someone stole a 2005 GMC valued at $10,000.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 39-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her live-in boyfriend punched her in the head, kicked her in the head and pulled out some of her hair last month.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 37-year-old homeless man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
THEFT: A 55-year-old Chesapeake area man reported earlier this week that a representative of Shield Roofing took $1,500 for a job earlier this year and has never performed any work.
