IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 41-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that someone broke into his home and stole $660 in cash, along with jewelry valued at $250.
GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: A 9-year-old Ironton area girl told authorities that an older relative sexually abused her when she was visiting relatives.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS: A 34-year-old Huntington woman identified as Heaven Leighann Stephens, of the 600 block of 23rd Street, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of theft (shoplifting $913.91) worth of items at Wal-Mart in Fayette Township, She was also was charged with a felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A Proctorville area man reported last week that someone broke into his garage and stole a new dishwasher and a lawnmower. The items were valued at $1,100.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Ironton area woman and a 43-year-old area woman on misdemeanor domestic violence charges and transported them to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 41-year-old Chesapeake area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 21-year-old Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
