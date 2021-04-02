The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:

BURGLARY: A 53-year-old Ironton area woman reported last week that someone broke into her home and stole tools valued at $229.

THEFT: A 50-year-old Ironton area man reported last week that a person staying at his home stole $900 in cash and jewelry valued at $2,500.

RAPE: A Bend, Oregon, woman going through a divorce said her former husband sexually abused two of their daughters when they lived in the Waterloo area of Lawrence County in 2017.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, sheriff’s deputies arrested a 38-year-old Willow Wood area man on a charge of domestic violence and transported him to jail.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 20-year-old Pedro area man reported last week that a relative punched him in the face and pushed another relative. The accused couldn’t be contacted when authorities arrived.

