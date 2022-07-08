IRONTON — The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A 33-year-old South Point area man reported last week that someone broke into his mother’s home, trashed the place and stole several jewelry boxes.
THEFT: A 26-year-old Kitts Hill area man reported last week that a contractor working at his residence stole a concrete mixer — valued at $1,000 — that belonged to another contractor working on the house.
GROSS SEXUAL IMPOSITION: An 11-year-old South Point area male reported earlier this week that his grandfather exposed himself to the boy, and the parents called the sheriff’s office to make a report.
RESISTING ARREST: A 37-year-old South Point area man was arrested earlier this week on charges of misconduct at an emergency, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and was transported to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 37-year-old Ironton area man on a charge that he punched a woman in the throat. The man was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
SHOPIFTING: A Huntington man was arrested last week on a charge of theft from Wal-Mart and was transported to the county jail.
SHOPLIFTING: a 24-year-old Huntington woman and a 24-year-old Chesapeake woman were arrested earlier this week on charges of theft from Wal-Mart and transported to the county jail.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.