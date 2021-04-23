IRONTON — The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
BURGLARY: A Proctorville area woman reported earlier this week that someone broke into her home while she was on vacation and stole household items, clothing, band instruments, a VCR/DVD combo and other items valued at $193,280.
BURGLARY: Responding to a call last week about a vehicle stuck in a ditch, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Joshua M. Hay, 24, of Township Road 1336, Chesapeake, and Kayla D. McDonald, 31, of Township Road 1464, Chesapeake, and transported them to jail on charges of burglary.
TAMPERING: An Ironton woman being booked into the jail on a charge of felonious assault also will be charged with possession of drugs and tampering with evidence for not turning over 1.3 grams of suspected drugs.
GUNS IN A CAR: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Renia Dedrick, 32, of Linden Avenue, Ironton, on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and transported her to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy subsequently arrested a Proctorville area man on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
THEFT: A 79-year-old Proctorville area man reported earlier this week that someone stole a trailer valued at $1,500.
DRUG ABUSE: Responding to an overdose call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy advised a 65-year-old Ironton area man that he had to check into rehab and contact the prosecutor’s office after he tried to fight with fire department and Emergency Medical Services personnel who administered 8 milligrams of Narcan.