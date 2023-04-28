The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT — On Thursday, Burlington Elementary School in South Point, Ohio, hosted events to celebrate students’ positive behavior. The school’s positive behavior reward program allows students to earn tickets, which they could exchange for prizes like a bicycle or lunch with the principal.

During the event, four children were declared winners of the Batman cruise. The prize included a ride with Batman in the Batmobile — a black Polaris Slingshot.

