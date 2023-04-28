Nine-year-old Korie Copley poses with Burlington Elementary School Principal David Ashworth as she acts as “Principal for a Day” as an award from the school’s positive reward program on Thursday in South Point.
Nine-year-old Korie Copley works in the cafeteria as she takes on “Principal for a Day” duties as an award from Burlington Elementary School’s positive reward program on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in South Point.
Burlington Elementary School second-grade student Braylee Haney takes a ride with Batman as an award from Burlington Elementary School’s positive reward program on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in South Point.
Nine-year-old Korie Copley poses with Burlington Elementary School Principal David Ashworth as she acts as “Principal for a Day” as an award from the school’s positive reward program on Thursday in South Point.
Nine-year-old Korie Copley works in the cafeteria as she takes on “Principal for a Day” duties as an award from Burlington Elementary School’s positive reward program on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in South Point.
Burlington Elementary School second-grade student Braylee Haney takes a ride with Batman as an award from Burlington Elementary School’s positive reward program on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in South Point.
SOUTH POINT — On Thursday, Burlington Elementary School in South Point, Ohio, hosted events to celebrate students’ positive behavior. The school’s positive behavior reward program allows students to earn tickets, which they could exchange for prizes like a bicycle or lunch with the principal.
During the event, four children were declared winners of the Batman cruise. The prize included a ride with Batman in the Batmobile — a black Polaris Slingshot.
Additionally, one student — Korie Copley, age 9, won the coveted “principal for the day” honor, which allowed her to complete morning announcements, meet with the superintendent, and oversee the cafeteria during lunch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.