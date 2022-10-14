SOUTH POINT — Burlington Elementary School students were treated to some fall fun when they visited Pumpkinville at Hatcher’s Greenhouse in South Point, Ohio, on Thursday.
Hatcher’s is sponsoring a fundraiser for the school called “The Great Burlington Ping-Pong Pumpkin Drop.”
For a $5 donation, which will go to Burlington Elementary, participants will get one ping-pong ball with a number on it. Then on Oct. 20 at about 1:30 p.m., a crane provided by C&A Tree Service will drop The Great Pumpkin of Burlington from about 100 feet in the air. All of the ping-pong balls will “splash out” of The Great Pumpkin onto Hatcher’s parking lot, where there will be hula hoops designating prizes.
If your ball lands in the one of the hoops, you could win the first prize of a $100 gift certificate to Hatcher’s. Second prize is $50 and third is $25.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.