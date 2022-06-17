Corduroy Brown performs during the Wild Ramp’s annual “Stinkfest” ramp celebration on April 30 in Huntington. Brown will perform at the free Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is scheduled at the Ironton riverfront on Saturday.
IRONTON — Several events are scheduled around the Tri-State in the coming weeks through the July 4 holiday.
A Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is scheduled at the Ironton riverfront from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. There will be food vendors, music and a talent show. Scheduled to appear are the John Inghram Band, Corduroy Brown and Person2Person.
The Tuesday night Summer Concert Series in downtown Ironton is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Ironton Farmers Market space. Render the Hearts is scheduled to perform. Those attending are advised to bring a chair.
A 5K run to raise funds for Special Needs Youth Sportsmen is scheduled over the weekend of June 25 and 26. Registration is open until 8 p.m. June 26. Registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt; a race medal is available for an additional $8. This virtual race can be run anywhere within a 48-hour period, and runners can post their times online. Register at https://tristateracer.com/race/11817.
A fireworks show hosted by South Point, Catlettsburg, Kenova and the Boyd County Fiscal Court is scheduled along the Ohio River at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2. McGinnis Inc., is providing the barge for the fireworks show.
Summer Motion in Ashland is scheduled July 2 to July 4. The fireworks display is scheduled for 10 p.m. Monday, July 4.
