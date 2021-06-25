IRONTON — Calvary Baptist Church will host Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally 2021 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.
The church is located at 824 S. 5th St., Ironton.
CJ Blevins, pastor of Jeanettes Creek Christian Baptist Church in Wheelersburg, Ohio, will lead the service.
The event will also include the annual Because Katie Cares nonperishable food drive for the benefit of the Ironton City Mission, First Huntington Christian Baptist Church, and Jeanette’s Creek Christian Baptist Church of Wheelersburg.
Also participating in the prayer rally:
- The Rev. Tim Maddy, LaGrange Free Will Baptist Church, Ironton, will deliver the invocation.
- Katie Ausmus, director of music at Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake will sing the national anthem and will later sing a program of patriotic-gospel music.
- The youth group from The LaGrange Free Will Baptist Church Ironton will be lead pledges to the American flag, the Christian flag, and the Bible.
- Pastor Matt O’Bryant, Calvary Baptist Church, will lead a prayer for active-duty military and first responders.
- The Rev. Delbert Dixon, First Huntington Christian Baptist Church, will lead a prayer for military veterans.
- The Rev. Rick Sturgill Of Real Life Ministries Ironton will speak on behalf of Emmaus House about their work and the drug epidemic in the Tri-State area. He will also lead a prayer for the drug epidemic in the region and nation.
- The Rev. Jimmy Matney, Centenary Independent Church, will lead a prayer for the youth of the Tri-State and nation.
- The Rev. Jeff Cremeans of the Ironton City Mission Church will lead a prayer for the homeless of the Tri-State and nation.
Terry L. Jones, pastor at Resurrection Hope UMC, will lead the closing prayer at the flagpole or in front of the flag in the sanctuary, depending upon whether conditions.