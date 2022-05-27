PEDRO, Ohio — The two campgrounds in the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area will open for the 2022 season next month, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The Oak Hill and Ironton Ridge campgrounds will open to the public June 3.
The campgrounds had been closed for months as part of a waterline project funded by the Great American Outdoors Act to bring running water to the campgrounds, according to the release.
“With the new waterline in place, our Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area facilities are ready to welcome back campers from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and across the nation,” said Ironton District Ranger Mathias Wallace.
The project in the Ironton Ranger District added 5.5 miles of waterline, Wallace said. The area has had problems with waterlines since 1996, leading to five closures since 2019, according to the release.
“One of our roles is to be an asset for the community to experience their public lands,” Wallace said. “It’s great to see families and friends returning to the national forest and seeing the tradition pass through generations of visitors.”
The Oak Hill and Iron Ridge campgrounds can be reserved for fees ranging from $15 to $20 per night, depending on amenities, according to the release.
