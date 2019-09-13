IRONTON - Candidates are starting to file for some county and state offices since the Ohio primary is scheduled March 17 of next year, according to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
Matt Ward, a Fairland Board of Education member, has announced his candidacy for the 93rd house district seat covering the eastern half of Lawrence County and Gallia and Jackson counties.
Ward, a Proctorville resident, is seeking the Republican nomination in the primary, which was moved up to give Ohio a say in next year's presidential race.
He currently works as an advancement coordinator for Young Life, a Christian organization dedicated to helping young people, according to a news release.
"As an advocate for young people in our community and decade-long member of the Fairland Board of Education, my No. 1 commitment will be improving the 93rd District for our future generations," Ward said in a prepared release.
Ward served as legislative aide to former State Reps. John Carey and Clyde Evans, both of whom represented the 93rd district. Ward also has served on the Lawrence County Republican Central Committee.
State Rep. Ryan Smith, R-Bidwell, is term limited and can't seek another, two-year term representing the 93rd District.
Lawrence County hasn't had a representative in the state legislature for some 20 years or more. The county is split in two different state House seats and two different state Senate seats.
Meanwhile, Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson has filed for a third term as county prosecutor. Anderson filed as a Republican candidate for the job.
He is the only candidate to file thus far for countywide office. All countywide offices except those held by County Auditor Jason Stephens and County Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. are up for election next year.
Due to the early primary March 17, the filing deadline for candidates is Dec. 18.