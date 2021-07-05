The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — Three people have filed thus far as candidates for the Rome Township board of trustees in the fall general election, according to records in the Lawrence County Board of Elections.

Mark Bailey, Brian Pinkerman and Chancie Love have filed as candidates for township trustee.

The filing deadline for nonpartisan candidates for the general election is Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to board officials.

Meanwhile Cole Webb and Jason Forbush have filed as candidates for Union Township trustee. In other races:

Mike Finley has filed as a candidate for Fayette Township trustee.

Mike McDaniel has filed as a candidate for Upper Township trustee.

Barry Blankenship has filed as a candidate for Perry Township trustee.

Jason A. Chapman and Jessica Burd filed as candidates for Athalia village council. Bill Moore filed as a candidate for Coal Grove village council. Tim Dickens filed as a candidate for Hanging Rock village council. Mary Cogan filed as a candidate for South Point village council.

Bobby Hamlin filed as a candidate for an unexpired term on the Chesapeake Board of Education.

Meanwhile, Proctorville is seeking renewal on a current expenses levy and a fire levy.

Upper Township is seeking renewal of a one-mill fire levy.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.