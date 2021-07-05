IRONTON — Three people have filed thus far as candidates for the Rome Township board of trustees in the fall general election, according to records in the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
Mark Bailey, Brian Pinkerman and Chancie Love have filed as candidates for township trustee.
The filing deadline for nonpartisan candidates for the general election is Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to board officials.
Meanwhile Cole Webb and Jason Forbush have filed as candidates for Union Township trustee. In other races:
Mike Finley has filed as a candidate for Fayette Township trustee.
Mike McDaniel has filed as a candidate for Upper Township trustee.
Barry Blankenship has filed as a candidate for Perry Township trustee.
Jason A. Chapman and Jessica Burd filed as candidates for Athalia village council. Bill Moore filed as a candidate for Coal Grove village council. Tim Dickens filed as a candidate for Hanging Rock village council. Mary Cogan filed as a candidate for South Point village council.
Bobby Hamlin filed as a candidate for an unexpired term on the Chesapeake Board of Education.
Meanwhile, Proctorville is seeking renewal on a current expenses levy and a fire levy.
Upper Township is seeking renewal of a one-mill fire levy.