IRONTON — The Capital Duo from Albany, New York, featuring Hilary Walther Cumming, violin, and Duncan J. Cumming, piano, will perform at the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
Admission to the Ironton Council for the Arts concert is $10, and tickets may be purchased at the performance. The concert is free for OU students with valid ID.
Violinist Hilary Walther Cumming teaches at the University at Albany and performs as the violinist in the Capital Trio with pianist Duncan Cumming and cellist Solen Dikener, according to a news release from ICA. A versatile artist, she is comfortable in many styles including classical, baroque and Irish traditional music.
Hilary Walther Cumming graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Northwestern University in Chicago. She received her master’s degree in violin performance in 1993 from Indiana University.
In the following year, she traveled abroad on a Fulbright grant to study in Copenhagen and Paris. She has participated in concerts worldwide, and she said she immensely enjoyed returning to Europe on the Capital Trio’s tour of England, France and Switzerland in May and June 2011.
She has recorded with the Capital Trio, the ATHELAS Ensemble (Denmark), the Abbott Trio, the Coleridge Ensemble, and the Musicians of the Old Post Road, among others.
Born in Maine, pianist Duncan J. Cumming is on the faculty of the University of Albany. He has performed concertos, recitals, and chamber music concerts in cities across the United States as well as in Europe.
As a professor, in 2010, he was honored to receive the prestigious College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Award for Outstanding Teaching. Dr. Cumming received his bachelor’s degree Phi Beta Kappa from Bates College in 1993, his master’s degree from the New England Conservatory in 1996, and the doctor of music degree from Boston University in 2003.
He has lectured, given master classes, and served on juries for competitions in addition to his performing and teaching. Known for his innovative and carefully constructed programs, Duncan Cumming often presents informal commentary to the audience on the music he plays. He has premiered and recorded new works for solo piano, violin and piano, and piano trio. He performs frequently with the Capital Trio, the chamber ensemble in residency at the University of Albany.