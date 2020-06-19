IRONTON — Richard and Darlene Carter’s beautiful yard at 621 S. 7th St. has been chosen as the Yard of the Month by Ironton in Bloom.
The Carters have lived at this location for 30 years and have worked together building a wonderfully colorful yard with a wide variety of perennials and numerous rose bushes, according to a news release from Ironton in Bloom member Carol Allen.
“Their work has spread to the back yard where they have created a lovely garden in memory of their daughter, Tonya,” Allen wrote. “They have certainly contributed to making Ironton a more beautiful community. Thank you Richard and Darlene Carter.”
Allen asks Ironton residents to call her at 740-550-5655 when they see a lovely yard that deserves recognition, post it on The Ironton in Bloom Facebook page, or email irontoninbloom.com.
— Lawrence Herald