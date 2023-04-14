GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Spring has finally arrived and what better way to celebrate than with The Ohio Valley Symphony’s “Appalachian Spring” concert?
The April 15 concert at the historic Ariel Opera House will be led by Maestro Scott Woodard, who will offer a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. and conduct the concert at 7:30 p.m.
Aaron Copland was one of the masters of 20th century American music. For his immortal masterpiece, “Appalachian Spring,” he drew inspiration from a Shaker hymn titled “Simple Gifts.” Originally written as a ballet for Martha Graham for only 13 musicians, Copland later extrapolated music from the ballet and arranged it for a full orchestra, which is the arrangement most people recognize.
Woodard is the music director of the Buyer Philharmonic Orchestra in Hamilton, Ohio; the founding music director of the West Virginia State Philharmonic Orchestra of Charleston; and the former cover conductor of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Woodard is currently a finalist in the WVSO’s Music Director search. His primary teachers were Dr. Leonid Korchmar of the St. Petersburg State Conservatory of Music and the Marinsky Theatre and Dr. Oleg Proskuryna. He is the recipient of first prizes at the International Conductor’s Workshop Competition and the International Academy of Advanced Conducting in St. Petersburg.
Composer Daniel Perttu will be in the audience to hear his composition “To Spring,” a lyrical piece with Impressionist overtones inspired by William Blake’s poem by the same name. Written in honor of his two daughters, Perttu’s music is evocative of the season.
The OVS will lead the audience on a dance with “Frūhlingsstimmen,” (The Voices of Spring), Johann Strauss Jr.’s ode to spring. His lilting waltz melodies let the mind wander to a grand ballroom with the windows open letting a balmy breeze waft in carrying the scent of lilacs.
This Ohio Valley Symphony concert is sponsored by the Ohio Valley Bank, the Ann Carson Dater Endowment, the Ohio Arts Council and also the National Endowment for the Arts making the arts accessible for all Americans.
The Ariel is located at 426 2nd Ave. in downtown Gallipolis, Ohio, and is an ADA accessible facility. Tickets are available online at arieloperahouse.org.
Out-of-towners can find information on the website for things to do when you come to Gallipolis to hear an OVS concert. There is a listing of restaurants, museums, attractions and lodging (some give a discount to symphony ticket holders).
