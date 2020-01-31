“From then on, Matilda would visit the library only once a week in order to take out new books and return the old ones. … The books transported her into new worlds and introduced her to amazing people who lived exciting lives. She went to Africa with Ernest Hemingway and to India with Rudyard Kipling. She traveled all over the world while sitting in her little room in an English village.” — Roald Dahl, “Matilda” 1988
Matilda, the lonely, neglected little girl from Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book of the same name, loved libraries. Reading at the library and finally getting a library card opened up a whole new world of knowledge and entertainment for her and offered comfort for her less-than-ideal family situation.
Although for most of us, our needs are not as great as they were for Matilda, our local libraries can offer information, entertainment and other services to make our lives better. Libraries provide fiction and nonfiction books, newspapers and magazine, movies on DVD and Blu-Ray, music CDs, online web services and more to meet your needs. Additionally, librarians are available to help find information and provide library services.
February is National Library Lover’s Month. During this month dedicated to all Americans who love libraries, the staff at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library invites everyone to visit their local library. Find that library card in your wallet or apply for cards for your whole family with just a photo I.D. for each adult and proof of address.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs are free and all supplies are provided unless otherwise specified. Please sign up in advance by calling or visiting the presenting library. Upcoming items on the schedule follow.
- Today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
- Monday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Ironton library.
- Monday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make a Valentine Picture Frame at the Symmes Valley library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Ironton library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make a Valentine Picture Frame at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m.: Toddler Time at the Chesapeake library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.: Kids in grades K-3rd create Op-Art Hearts in a free Art Class at the Symmes Valley library.
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make a Valentine Picture Frame at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.
- Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.: Introductory Spanish Class for adults at the South Point library.
- Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.
- Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.: Tweens (ages 9 to 12) make a Valentine Picture Frame at the Ironton library.
- Friday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: AARP volunteers provide tax preparation assistance at the South Point Library.
- Friday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.: Adults play Bingo for Fun and Prizes at the Ironton library.
- Friday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.: Lego Club for Kids (K-3) at the Ironton library.
Visit Briggs Library’s web site at www.briggslibrary.com for program information under Event Calendars and social media, the library’s online catalog and library digital services including eBooks, Ohio Web Library, and Lynda.com.