Most people are aware of our armed forces veterans whom we celebrate on Veterans Day each November. However, there are “unsung heroes” that are often forgotten.
We’re talking about the almost one million civilians who worked at nuclear weapons facilities across the U.S. from 1942 until the present day. In 1945, the U.S. government described the size of the nuclear complex that created a handful of bombs during the Manhattan Project as being equivalent to the size of the U.S. auto industry.
“It was a massive undertaking to create the nuclear weapons arsenal that protects our country,” says Tim Lerew of Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for nuclear weapons and uranium worker benefits and has been fighting for members’ rights for over a decade.
“But while the average American knows the history behind the veterans of World War II, for instance, many have no idea about the sacrifices these brave men and women made to protect us.”
Our nuclear nation
The Manhattan Project was started in 1942 after Albert Einstein sent a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt warning him that the Nazis were in the process of developing a nuclear weapon.
President Roosevelt saw neither the need nor the utility for such a project, but he agreed to proceed slowly with an atomic research program. Thus, the Manhattan Project was born.
A breakthrough in the research occurred in December 1942 when scientist Enrico Fermi produced the first controlled nuclear chain reaction.
After this milestone, the project advanced at a rapid rate and entire towns and nuclear facilities were constructed across the country in places like Oak Ridge, Tenn., Los Alamos, NM, and Hanford, Wash.
“The employees at Rocky Flats were like a family,” says Ray M., Rocky Flats (Colo.) worker. “Everyone would help each other if there was a big job to finish; it did not matter if it wasn’t your job, you knew the next time it may be your turn and you knew you would get help.” Malito adds of the tight-knit nuclear industry, “I made long-lasting friendships; many I’ve had for over 30 years.”
About 120,000 people worked on the Manhattan Project alone. Because it was challenging to keep that many people from talking about the true nature of the project, only a small privileged group knew about the development of the atomic bombs.
Most of the people working at the facilities knew they were doing something for the war effort, but did not know details. They were forbidden from talking about it with their families or even co-workers.
The first atomic weapons test was near Alamogordo, NM, on July 16, 1945, and was given the code name “Trinity.”
Following this successful test, the U.S. detonated two nuclear weapons over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, effectively ending World War II.
Honoring the unsung heroes
Sadly, few in America know the stories of the hundreds of thousands of people who worked behind the scenes and in secrecy, sacrificing their health and lives by being exposed unknowingly to dangerous radiation and other toxic chemicals.
At the time, the government was unaware of the dangers of radiation exposure. Only years later did these workers begin experiencing life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and lung diseases — illnesses many are still battling today.
“I worked at Rocky Flats in Colorado for almost 30 years and was exposed to plutonium,” says Jamie G., who has had part of a lung removed and must constantly be on oxygen.
“In the early years the procedures and safety features weren’t very stringent. Now I’ve got lung cancer and just recently found out it has come back and spread to my adrenal glands and kidneys.”
In 2000, The U.S. Congress enacted the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA) to help compensate these deserving Americans who became ill from working at these nuclear facilities.
In 2008, Professional Case Management established Cold War Patriots, a community resource and advocacy membership organization dedicated to helping nuclear weapons and uranium workers and their families get the recognition, monetary compensation and health care they have earned.
Creating the official National Day of Remembrance
In 2009, former Oak Ridge, Tenn., nuclear weapons worker Janine Anderson recognized a need to honor and remember these brave men and women. With the help of Cold War Patriots and her local congressmen, Anderson gathered petitions from across the country that asked the U.S. Senate to designate October 30 as the Official National Day of Remembrance for nuclear weapons and uranium workers. The first Official National Day of Remembrance was celebrated in 2009, the same year Anderson passed away.
Every year since, Cold War Patriots has carried Anderson’s torch — asking for and getting congressional approval for a resolution declaring October 30 as the Official National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Program Workers. “It seems the least we can do for these heroes who have given us so much,” says Susan Adkisson, founding member of the Cold War Patriots Advisory Committee.
