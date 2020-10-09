SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce celebrated National Manufacturing Day virtually on Oct. 1.
In years past, this event has been held at local manufacturers or at the Chamber of Commerce. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was held virtually.
The Chamber of Commerce worked with Armstrong cable to produce a video showcasing some of Lawrence County’s manufacturing companies and training.
The presentation was shown during this year’s virtual luncheon and will be aired on Armstrong cable, Ohio University Southern public access channel and other media outlets throughout the month of October.
To view the Manufacturing Day project, visit https://youtu.be/F5XlZIetrxo.
“The National Manufacturing Day recognizes the opportunities that manufacturers bring to the country, from large cities to small towns,” the Chamber wrote in a news release.
“Lawrence County is proud to host an abundance of manufacturers serving a variety of industries. As manufacturing continues to grow nationwide, Lawrence County will continue to lead the front and work towards not only bringing in new manufacturers, but recognizing those who already call Lawrence County home.”