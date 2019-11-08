SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market, sponsored by A&L Home Care, Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Chamber office at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point. The festival, which is free, is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
Activities include a live, drive-thru nativity, ornate Christmas trees, local vendors selling gift items, live reindeer, visits with Santa Claus, Kids Day and more. Trees designed by local schools and businesses will be up for bid inside the Chamber office during the festival, with proceeds going toward scholarships for high school students.
Kids Day activities will take place Saturday from 1-3 p.m. and will include a magic show, balloon art, games, live reindeer and photos with Santa Claus. Admission to Kids Day is one can of non-perishable food to be donated to an area food bank.
“Drive-Thru Christmas: The Life of Christ,” a live nativity presented by Jeremiah 38 Ministries and sponsored by Quality Care Nursing Services, will open from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening at The Point Industrial Park. The nativity is free; however, donations will be accepted for Jeremiah 38 Ministries. Those attending should follow traffic signs to enter the nativity.
Also in conjunction with the Festival of Trees, the Chamber will have its annual Luminary 5K Run presented by Armstrong at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, starting at the Chamber office and moving through The Point Industrial Park. Registration is $20 before Nov. 21 and $25 on race day, and can be completed online at tristateracer.com. Trophies will be awarded to the top finishers.
For a complete schedule of events, or more information, visit www.lcfestivaloftrees.com or call the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office at 740-377-4550.