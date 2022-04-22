COLUMBUS — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its annual trip to the State Capitol in Columbus for Legislative Day on Wednesday, May 11.
Participants can attend breakout sessions on economic development, transportation and travel and tourism, and the Lawrence Chamber group will have lunch in the atrium at the statehouse. You are invited to attend any of the breakout sessions or just join the group for lunch.
After lunch, there will be a short program featuring a keynote speaker. The Chamber has invited Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to speak, and the facilitators from each breakout session will give an overview of what was discussed in their sessions.
Lawrence County Chamber Academic Scholarship winners will present their essays and receive recognition during Legislative Day at the Statehouse. This differs from past years, when the winners were recognized at a 4th Friday Luncheon at the Chamber office in South Point. The scholarship presentation was originally scheduled to take place during the April 22 4th Friday luncheon, but because it conflicted with spring break for several of the scholarship winners, that luncheon has been canceled.
The cost to attend Legislative Day is $75, which covers lunch and the bus ride to and from Columbus.
Those planning to attend the Legislative Day are asked to RSVP at 740-377-4550 or email janie@ledcorp.org.
