IRONTON — Charges against Shield Roofing and Construction of South Point were dismissed earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after the company agreed to reimburse nine people.
Seven people who contracted with Shield Roofing for work to be done and who made advance payments subsequently filed complaints with local law enforcement that the jobs contracted with Shield Roofing were not done after money had been paid.
About $38,000 will be reimbursed to the seven who filed complaints, along with two other individuals who also paid Shield Roofing for jobs that were never completed, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The alleged victims were from Lawrence County.
Shield Roofing, of the 2000 block of South 4th Street East in South Point, was indicted last month on theft charges.
Charges also were dismissed against two Shield Roofing employees, Luis F. Escobredo, 37, of Orlando, Florida and Jose H. Sabrelas, 42, of South Point.
While the felony charges were dismissed, the defendants entered misdemeanor theft pleas.
The prosecutor’s office is working to see that the money Shield Roofing agreed to pay will be reimbursed to the individual victims.
