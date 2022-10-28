The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Charges against Shield Roofing and Construction of South Point were dismissed earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court after the company agreed to reimburse nine people.

Seven people who contracted with Shield Roofing for work to be done and who made advance payments subsequently filed complaints with local law enforcement that the jobs contracted with Shield Roofing were not done after money had been paid.

