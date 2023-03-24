IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
DRUG ARREST: Following a traffic stop last week by Coal Grove Police and a subsequent search warrant, a man, no age listed, of Township Road 1483, Chesapeake, was charged with aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of meth in the vicinity of children.
BURGLARY: An Ironton man last week reported that someone broke out a window to property he owns on Ohio 141 and stole a PlayStation 5.
FLEEING AND ELUDING: A person tried to elude a sheriff’s deputy on County Road 9 last week. Before a deputy could catch up with him, the vehicle went off the road and the driver fled the scene. Authorities subsequently found the name of a suspect.
VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: Responding to a call on Ohio 650 last week, a deputy arrested a man, no age or address listed, for violation of a protection order and transported him to jail.
THEFT: The representative of a construction site on County Road 197 in Proctorville reported earlier this week that someone stole a Caterpillar Excavator.
