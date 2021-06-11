The following information was provided from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested Austin Lee Carman, 19, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, on charges of felonious assault and aggravated menacing for pointing a handgun at another person. He was transported to jail.
DRUG POSSESSION: Following a traffic stop in South Point earlier this week, authorities recovered a firearm and drugs, including heroin. There were four people in the car. Charges could be filed at a later date.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 23-year-old Ironton area man on two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and transported him to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a woman told authorities her boyfriend hit her in the face and hit another family member. When authorities arrived, the man had passed out, so he was given Narcan and was transported to a Huntington hospital.