IRONTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, man admitted violating the terms or conditions of a permit issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and was fined $5,000, placed on probation and ordered to do community service.
Monte J. Edwards II, 44, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, entered the guilty plea earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. He admitted to not following state regulations concerning the operation of a wastewater treatment plant in the Crown City area, according to court officials.
Edwards was placed on three years probation and ordered to do 150 hours of community service. The case was filed earlier this year in Ironton by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
In an unrelated case, Charles Johnson, 31, of Private Drive 2210, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley to five months in prison.
In other cases:
- Jessica Pennington, 56, of Private Drive 856, South Point, was placed on community control sanctions for four years after pleading guilty to a felony charge. She also was ordered to continue drug abuse treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Thomas Clay, 36, of the 1900 block of Jenkins Road, Patriot, Ohio, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal non-support. He was ordered to pay $510 per month in child support and another $150 a month in back child support. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service and was placed on community control sanctions.
- Todd McCann, 46, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of burglary and harassment of an inmate. He was released on bond, but ordered to seek inpatient treatment at Appalachian Behavioral Health in Athens, Ohio. A pretrial was set for Sept. 16.
- Forest Wood, 37, of the 2200 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent in a drug possession case. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Patricia Bohmke, 38, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Lowell Ratliff, 38, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of assault. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, given credit for 96 days already spend in jail and had the remaining time suspended and was released from custody.