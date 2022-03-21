IRONTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, area man pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor and was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison.
Kenny Ingles, 59, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months in prison. An escape charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Kayla M. Burke, 37, of the 900 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, was sentenced by Ballard to two years in prison in a drug case. She could be eligible for early release after a year in prison.
In other cases:
A murder charge against Aaron Scott, 35, of Commanche Drive, Ashland, was set for trial on July 6. Ballard ordered Roger Smith, a Huntington lawyer, to represent Scott in the case. Scott also is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana.
William Salyers IV, 41, no address listed, admitted violating community control sanctions by failing to report and failing to follow treatment recommendations and was sentenced to eight months in prison.
Kawanie M. Jefferson, 49, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to testify against a co-defendant, if needed.
Joseph C. Inscoe, 41, of the 500 block of Rockwood Avenue, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 90 days in prison.
Robert S. Collins, 48, of the 3000 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a two-to-four month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Rhonda S. Davis, 46, of Grayson, Ky., admitted violating community control sanctions. The sanctions were extended, and she was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Andrea Christian, 30, of Lexington, Ky., admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended by a year. She was ordered to reimburse $724 to a victim and do 200 hours of community service.
