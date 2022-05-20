IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
ENDANGERING CHILDREN: A 24-year-old South Point area woman was arrested earlier this month on a charge of endangering children after authorities were called to the scene twice of a 2-year-old being outside alone and in the roadway. She said the lock on the door didn’t work.
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL: Responding to a call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested two people on outstanding warrants: James L. Early, 41, of Proctorville, and Michael W. Neff II, 37, also of Proctorville, and transported them to jail. In the process of the arrest, authorities recovered some 3.9 grams of fentanyl and two loaded handguns.
DRUG POSSESSION: A 15-year-old Symmes Valley High School student was arrested last week and taken to the Lawrence County Juvenile Detention Center after admitting she brought a crushed-up Adderall to school.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 29-year-old South Point area man after he reportedly slapped a woman in the face and refused to let them leave a residence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A 35-year-old Proctorville area woman reported last week that her boyfriend threatened to cut her with a knife. The man left before authorities arrived.
