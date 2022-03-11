IRONTON: The following information was compiled from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports:
FELONIOUS ASSAULT: Authorities were called to Cabell Huntington Hospital last week about a woman who was stabbed. The woman said the stabbing was accidental and she didn’t want to file a report.
CORRUPTING A JUVENILE WITH DRUGS: A 16-year-old South Point High School student was suspended from school for 10 days after another student used a vape pen that allegedly contained marijuana.
THEFT: A 61-year-old Chesapeake area woman reported last week that a company she never heard of took $1,260 from her checking account.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 45-year-old Chesapeake area man on a charge of domestic violence. A woman said her former husband tried to get into her residence and broke out a window. The man was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Responding to a domestic call last week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested a 16-year-old Proctorville area youth after he started punching holes in the wall and grabbed a gun. The teenager was transported to the Lawrence County Detention Center.
CHILD NEGLECT: Responding to a call earlier this week, a sheriff’s deputy arrested an Ironton area woman on charges of child neglect and resisting arrest. The 32-year-old mother of two young children reportedly was taking meth and a relative was called to watch over the children.
