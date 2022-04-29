IRONTON — The Ironton Child Welfare Club has announced the winners of the 2022 Eddy Awards.
The Eddy Test is given to the top 25% of the sixth-grade students from Ironton Middle School and St. Lawrence Catholic School, according to a news release from the club. This year, 27 students qualified to take the test, which was administered on March 17 at Ironton Middle School.
It is the club’s longest-continuous project established 61 years ago to identify students who attain superior academic achievement in the sixth grade.
The 2022 honorees from their respective schools are as follows:
Ironton Middle School: Lilly Cremeans, daughter of Melissa Spriegel; Levi Deer, son of Katie and Derique Bacon; Ryan Frazee, son of Sean and Melissa Frazee and Sue Rice; Liam Hatfield, son of Jim and Keely Hatfield; Siera Johnson, daughter of Christina and Erik Johnson; Payton Paris, son of Katherine and Preston Paris; Briar Boothe, daughter of Michelle Boothe; X. Beckett Townsend, son of Ryan and Beth Townsend
St. Lawrence School: Peyton Ford, son of Dr. Jason and Kelly Ford; Sophia Rowe, daughter of Jimmy and Jenny Rowe
The award recipients, along with their parents, will be recognized and honored in a ceremony hosted by the Ironton Child Welfare Club at Ironton Middle School on May 12.
