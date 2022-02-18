COAL GROVE, Ohio — After an absence of two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Developmental Disabilities Chili Fest will be back next month.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, according to Julie Monroe, superintendent of the county board of developmental disabilities.
“It will be a smaller event than in the past,” Monroe said earlier this week. “We will have crafts vendors. We are trying to have more space between vendors. We will have masks if people want to wear them.”
The Chili Fest will be held at the Open Door School facility at 606 Carlton-Davidson Lane. The board moved its Open Door School to the building three years ago.
It currently serves about 50 students in grade five through age 22, Monroe said.
The developmental disabilities program serves about 500 people in Lawrence County every year, she said.
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Ohio.
“This is a way to let people know about our services,” Monroe said.
In addition to crafters, there will be food vendors and people serving chili, she said. “It’s a good event. It’s our third year in the building and people will be able to see our renovations.”
The program has had to make state-mandated changes in recent years, which have been expensive.
“We’ve made adjustments,” Monroe said. “We’ll be fine this year.”
